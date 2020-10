Fall foliage looking great along the I270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! AFTER ANOTHER DELIGHTFUL AFTERNOON, TONIGHT CLOUDS WILL START TO MOVE IN FROM THE WEST, LIMITING THE AMOUNT OF POTENTIAL FOG WE COULD SEE. OVERNIGHT LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S TO THE UPPER 60S. THIS WEEKEND, THE FIRST OF TWO COLD FRONTS WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION ON SATURDAY. THE FRONT HAS A FEW LIGHT SHOWERS WITH IT; OTHERWISE MANY AREAS WILL BE DRY. THE CURRENT THINKING IS THAT TEMPERATURES SHOULD CLIMB INTO THE LOW 60S ACROSS INTERIOR WESTERN MARYLAND / WEST VIRGINIA, TO THE 70S IN CENTRAL AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA. SATURDAY NIGHT AS THE FRONT PRESSES TO OUR SOUTH AND MUCH COOLER AIR IS EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO THE REGION. THE BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL STAY WITH US SUNDAY, AS HIGH-PRESSURE TO OUR NORTHEAST, GIVES US A WIND OFF THE WATER. THIS, IN TURN, SHOULD BRING, ALONG COASTAL AREAS ESPECIALLY, LOW CLOUDS AND DRIZZLE. AFTERNOON HIGHS NOW APPEAR TO STAY IN THE LOW 50S FOR MOST OF THE DAY SUNDAY.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK, ANOTHER COLD FRONT LOOKS TO DROP INTO THE AREA. ON MONDAY, THE FRONT THAT PASSED SOUTH OF OUR AREA OVER THE WEEKEND WILL START TO RETURN NORTH AS A WARM FRONT. THE LOW CLOUDS FOG AND OR DRIZZLE, ALONG WITH CHILLY AIR, WILL GIVE WAY TO MILDER AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES. TUESDAY ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA, BRINGING A BETTER CHANCE FOR SHOWERS, BUT ANY PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE. LATE IN THE WEEK ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BRING OUR AREA A SOAKING RAIN. EXACT DETAILS REGARDING TIMING AND EXACT TRACK OF THE STORM REMAIN UNCERTAIN NOW, BUT STAY TUNED TO THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM FOR A BETTER HANDLE ON NEXT WEEK’S SYSTEM.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 56-65 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPRINKLES/SHOWERS AROUND. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES..

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!