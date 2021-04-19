Fairly quiet until gusty showers arrive on Wednesday

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible, but most of the rain stays south. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, High: 65 (60-70)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with light fog possible. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, Low: 46 (43-50)

Tuesday: Sunshine early, giving way to clouds late. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 73 (69-76), Low: 52 (49-55)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with gusty showers and a few storms possible. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 30’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Clearing skies with scattered AM showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was a pretty quiet weekend, but we had a good mix of conditions out there. Saturday stayed fairly cloudy and cool, but it was completely dry. Sunday started out chilly but with lots of sunshine, then clouds returned and a few stray showers pushed through as well. Today will end up a little more like Saturday, except with slightly warmer temperatures. It’s already fairly cloudy, and it’s going to stay that way as a low crosses south of us near the Carolinas. There will be some rain showers across central VA and southern MD, but our area is going to remain dry for the most part. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, with any chance of rain ending by this evening.

Skies clear out a bit tonight with brief ridging allowing us to start Tuesday with some sunshine. Return flow ahead of a mid-week storm system will warm us up nicely tomorrow afternoon, with highs back into the 70’s. That morning sunshine will give way to clouds once again by the late afternoon, though it looks like we’ll stay dry into Wednesday morning. A cold front, and a stronger one at that, will cross the area with a line of gusty showers and a few storms on Wednesday. This rain will be brief, with plenty of dry time on either side of the frontal passage. The bigger shock to the system will be how cold it gets Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as temperatures drop down to near freezing, with a few snow showers not out of the question.

Breezy winds and chilly temperatures will win out on Thursday behind the front, but we will see more and more sunshine as another round of high pressure arrives. This ridge will be southeast of us by Friday; bringing temperatures back up into the 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Another potent storm system will be crossing the country as we head into the weekend, and this low will bring us scattered but steady showers Saturday into Sunday. It looks like conditions will start clearing as next weekend ends, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this exact timing through the week.

Have a great start to the week folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson