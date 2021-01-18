Fairly quiet conditions expected once again this week

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times with mountain snow showers. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 44 (35-46)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with mountain snow showers continuing. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 27 (25-31)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty mountain snow showers. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, High: 46 (38-48), Low: 28 (25-32)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy with spotty mountain snow showers still possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

This past weekend ended on a slightly breezy note, with the occluding low that finally gave us some precipitation lingering near the Canadian Maritimes. Clouds and wind chills made it feel a bit chilly as well, and today we can expect more of the same. High temperatures will still reach into the lower to middle 40’s today, but it’ll feel more like the 20’s and 30’s. Over the mountains, this will be even more pronounced thanks to extra clouds around and stronger winds pushing wind chills into the teens. It’s also over the mountains where we will continue to see snow showers falling in this breezy west-northwest wind. Areas downslope to the east will not see any of the same activity, just a partly cloudy sky.

A similar setup of mountain snow showers and a mix of sun and clouds to the east will continue both Tuesday and Wednesday as well. There could easily be several inches of accumulation over Garrett and Grant Counties by Wednesday morning, depending on how persistent the snow bands are once they set up. Elsewhere, breezy winds and wind chills will remain a factor. Tuesday it appears winds will be a little bit less, but Wednesday we will certainly have strong winds back in place. Either way, by Thursday this setup will finally be breaking down, as a cold front will cross the area.

The storm system on Thursday will keep its center over the Great Lakes with plenty of snow showers to our north. Lots of moisture along the southern extent of the front will produce plenty of rain to our south. In between, there really isn’t going to be much happening over our area. We’ll see an increase in clouds and temperatures Thursday, but that will be about it. From there, temperatures will steadily cool off into the weekend; with highs back down into the 30’s and lows well into the 20’s by Saturday and Sunday. Outside of the mountain snow showers, no significant precipitation is expected in the coming week.

Have a great Monday and start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson