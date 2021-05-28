Evening commute could see showers and storms

Heavy showers and storms are likely later this afternoon and evening. A few showers may pop up after lunch, with more storm activity coming in for our ride at five. Isolated to scattered severe storms are likely today, with scattered showers Saturday.

Expect one to two inches of rainfall over the weekend. Most of it will fall Friday. More isolated shower activity comes on Sunday. It will not be a complete loss for the weekend with sunnier skies come Monday. Highs will rebound Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

While temperatures will be below average Saturday and Sunday, highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be closer to average. Highs will rise above the average Thursday. Our next chance of shower and storm activity after today and the weekend will be the middle to end of next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers likely with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Rain showers lingering with highs in the 60s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Clouds build. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday: Warm and humid with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: More storms possible. Highs will be in the 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen