Even with weekend rain, warmer weather is on the way

Friday: Mostly cloudy in the AM, some breaks of sun by the PM, with isolated showers and storms west of I-81 late in the day. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 86 (82-89)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with any storms ending, patchy fog possible by morning. Winds: Light S, Low: 68 (64-71)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, mainly west of I-81 once again. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 88 (85-91), Low: 67 (65-71)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies: Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

As always, it’s exciting that we finally have just about reached the weekend, but it is a shame we couldn’t hold onto the beautiful conditions from much of this week. Thursday was comfortable and quiet, and we are still at least quiet this morning. However, high clouds have been returning and it feels warmer and somewhat more humid out there already. Clouds and humidity will continue to build through the day, as sunshine is expected to be a bit more limited. We’ll stay dry through the morning, and most of the afternoon for many of us. Showers and storms will be developing, but mainly areas west of I-81 through Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland will be soggy while the rest of us are dry. We stay fairly cloudy, warm, and muggy into tonight as well.

An upper-level low will be tracking this direction from the Tennessee Valley for Saturday, bringing better ingredients for more scattered showers and storms. Overall, the best chance for rain is closer to the low, which will once again be the mountains west of I-81. Rain chances are still possible elsewhere through the day though, as highs begin to near 90 degrees, which is where we’re set to stay the rest of the forecast period. The upper-level low gets absorbed into zonal (straight west to east flow) and is washed out on Sunday. We could still see a few isolated showers and storms, but generally Sunday looks like the quieter of the two weekend days.

Almost the entire stretch from Monday through next Thursday will be influenced heavily by the western Atlantic ridge of high pressure that’s set up. This means continued warmth, humidity, and dry weather every day. Weak lows in Canada will try to swing fronts and rain this direction, but it’s likely they won’t be able to succeed with how strong the high will be. There’s still uncertainty and time for things to change, but right now it looks quiet next week here. Of course, the tropics are looking very active to the south, as two potential tropical cyclones could be in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday-Tuesday. Right now we’re not expecting any impacts from these, but going into late next week this definitely bears some watching on how things develop.

Have a great Friday and weekend folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson