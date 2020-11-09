Eta may impact our weather next weekend

A midweek cold front will deliver us rainfall; Eta will move in behind it for the weekend.

After seeing morning fog, sunny skies will carry on into the afternoon. Highs will rise into the low to mid-70s. A few areas may get into the upper 70s. Temperatures will generally fall as we head into the rest of the week.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday. It will also mark the last day of the 70s throughout the entire region. The metro may see 70s Wednesday or Thursday, but we all fall into the 50s and 60s Friday and Saturday due to the cold front moving through on Wednesday and Thursday.

We may see an inch midweek, but additional rainfall may fall depending on the track of Eta. The next round of rain after Wednesday and Thursday will Sunday and maybe next Monday. Temperatures will likely carry on around normal until clouds and rains move out.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: