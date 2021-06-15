Enjoy a break from the heat and humidity the next couple of days

Good Tuesday! Another front passes through the area tonight bringing beautiful weather to the region for the next couple of days. Under clearing skies tonight, overnight lows will hold in the 60s around the Beltway to the Bay, the 50s most areas northwest of I-95 (Cumberland Valley/Blue Ridge), and the mid-40s across the Allegheny Front.

Wednesday through Thursday night, the weather is looking wonderful, by being mostly sunny during the day, with a starry sky at night. Below normal temperatures and low humidity are expected across the region, as most locations will be in the lower to middle 70s Wednesday, then middle to upper 70s Thursday.

Here are a look at some rain amounts from the last 24 hours. We stay dry the rest of the week thankfully. – ssumner@localdvm.com

By Friday and into the upcoming weekend, the days and nights look to return to more of a summer-like pattern, with hotter and more humid weather returning into the area. Current thinking is that Friday, even though it will be muggier, will still turn out dry. Friday evening and heading into Saturday morning; however; more clouds will make a return, and there is a decent chance for showers and storms too. Beyond Saturday, forecast details become highly uncertain as model trends have shown the potential for a tropical cyclone to track across the Southeast or southern Mid-Atlantic states during the first half of next week. In summary, the weekend and first half of next week are looking hotter and more unsettled, so stay with WDVM for the very latest.

Tonight: Clouds decrease. Lows range from 52-67 degrees.

Wednesday-Thursday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with late day rain. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Scattered shower sand storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Have a great rest of the day!