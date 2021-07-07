Elsa looks to stay further east, but t-storms are still in the forecast for the I270 corridor

Temperatures will continue to be very mild and in the mid to upper 60s for most, with low 70s across the metros. A storm approaching from the northwest, along with the arrival of Elsa will lead to unsettled conditions across the region Thursday. Variably cloudy skies will be seen in the morning with an increase in cloud coverage and thundershowers by the afternoon. Elsa will not arrive until later in the day/evening and move quickly throughout the overnight hours. Currently, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Calvert and St. Mary’s counties and the surrounding waters. In those counties and in the surrounding coastal area rain amounts look to reach 2-3″, with areas northwest of there likely not seeing much at all from Elsa. Could even see some heavier rain getting close to the I-95 corridor and as a result, a Flash Flood Watch has also been issued by the National Weather Service starting Thursday night continuing through around sunrise Friday right up to the I-95 corridor, but not quite getting into DC/Northern Virginia at this time. As far as winds are concerned, those impacts will likely be relegated to the coast along with portions of St. Mary’s and Calvert counties potentially getting in on the action too. Regarding temperatures, they should stay in the mid to upper 80s Thursday, with overnight lows around the upper 60s to low 70s.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening. Still warm and humid with a few scattered t-storms throughout the early evening, before they dissipate after sunset. – Scott Sumner

Friday we still have a chance of thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the region. The front is forecast to exit the area late Friday night as drying conditions ensue into Saturday morning and temperatures on Friday will also be in the mid to upper 80s. The start of the weekend looks dry, with a high-pressure building in behind Friday’s front. The humidity will take a brief drop but quickly return on Sunday. There will be a better chance of some showers and storms Sunday afternoon and into each afternoon next week, as the thermometer stays steady in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Spot t-shower until sunset, then partly skies. Lows range from 68-79.

Thursday-Friday: Partly cloudy, with isolated to scattered t-storms. Highs in the 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday-Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Variably cloudy with isolated t-showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!