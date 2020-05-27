Early fog gives way to continued cloud cover for Wednesday

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog in the AM, staying misty and damp into the PM. Isolated showers possible to the south and west late in the day. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, High: 78 (75-81)

Wednesday night: Cloudy, warm, and muggy with showers and areas of fog. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, Low: 67 (64-70)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with showers and a few storms. Some heavy rain is possible within any storms that develop. Staying warm and muggy Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, High: 81 (77-84), Low: 70 (66-73)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with leftover AM showers gradually ending. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower and middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

After just an absolutely gorgeous day yesterday, we turn the corner into a muggy and soggy last few days of the week. Clouds have already returned early this morning, and fog is expected to develop once again before sunrise, especially closer to the coast. We’ll stay warm, cloudy, and foggy through much of the morning and even into the early afternoon along the coast. The low pushing north from the tropics is likely to track a little more west later today into tonight, dodging much of the area with its rainfall. Even still, with so much moisture in place, isolated showers are still possible into southern Maryland, northern Virginia, and back into the Blue Ridge Mountains before sunset.

Showers fill in across the 4 State Region tonight as this low tracks north and a cut off upper low over the south-central Plains starts to push northeast. We’ll be situated in the warm and very saturated sector of this overall setup, meaning continued chances of showers and a few storms Thursday. Because of so much available moisture, storms that do develop could cause some locally heavy rainfall. Heading into Friday, a cold front from the Great Lakes will be approaching. Latest trends have backed off on the overall coverage of showers and storms Friday, meaning more dry time than previous forecasts. Even still, showers and storms are likely to pop up across the viewing area with decent rainfall totals being realized where these showers and storms do develop. It will be hot and humid to end the week, with highs in the 80’s and dewpoints up into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

This front has trended toward a faster exit in the latest model runs as well, swinging through late Friday night into early Saturday morning. A few leftover showers can’t be ruled out just yet Saturday morning, but for the most part it will be a dry day. Cooler and much less humid conditions are expected to end the weekend and into early next week, as highs drop back into the lower 70’s with lows down into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson