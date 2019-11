Dry weather this weekend

GOOD FRIDAY! A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE REGION AND OUT TO SEA GOING INTO THE EVENING. BEHIND THE FRONTAL BOUNDARY, TEMPERATURES WILL TAKE A FAIRLY DRASTIC DROP, SO THE START OF THE WEEKEND WILL BE QUITE SUNNY, BUT VERY COLD! HIGHS WILL BE AROUND 40 DEGREES, BUT WITH A BRISK NORTHEAST WIND, IT WILL FEEL LIKE HIGHS ARE IN THE LOW 30S! WE TAKE A DECENT STEP BACKWARD ON THE THERMOMETER FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEKEND. SUNDAY WON’T BE AS COLD AS SATURDAY, BUT IT’LL STILL REMAIN CHILLY. IN ADDITION, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE, BUT AT LEAST IT LOOKS THAT THE AREA WILL BE DRY.

AS WE BEGIN NEXT WEEK, THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM WILL MONITOR A DEVELOPING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE PARALLELING THE EAST COAST. RAIN SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE BY MONDAY AND, TO A LESSER EXTENT, TUESDAY WITH THIS LOW TRAVELING ALONG THE COAST AND EVENTUALLY EXITING TO OUR NORTHEAST. WEDNESDAY; HOWEVER, WE LOOK TO GET A BRIEF BREAK OF MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES BEFORE A POWERFUL COLD FRONT HEADS OUR DIRECTION ON THURSDAY. RAIN SHOWERS ARE A GOOD BET THURSDAY AFTERNOON, BUT AS COLDER AIR MOVES IN BEHIND THE FRONT THURSDAY NIGHT AND INTO FRIDAY, TEMPERATURES WILL TUMBLE AND ANY LINGERING MOISTURE WILL TURN TO SNOW SHOWERS.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 24-29. NORTH WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: SUNNY, CHILLY, AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S. WIND GUSTS MAY REACH 25 TO 30 MPH.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN ARRIVING. MILD. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!