Dry weather and much warmer temperatures greet us to end the week

Good Wednesday! Tonight, once again, some patchy fog or low clouds will be possible as low temperatures are expected to range from the 50s west of I-95 to the lower 60s near and around the Beltway. Thursday we’ll continue to have dry weather and above normal temperatures after the morning fog burns off. Afternoon highs are advertised to be a solid 10 to 15 degrees above average for mid-October, staying well into the 70s to lower 80s. Friday, a cold front moves toward our region, leading to the potential of a few showers near the Allegheny Front, and the thermometer will continue to remain well above average for this time of year, with widespread mid-80s possible during the afternoon.

On Saturday, the powerful front is forecast to cross the area bringing the potential for strong to severe storms. The primary threat with any storm that becomes severe, is damaging winds. On the flip side, the primary caveat for any storm not becoming severe will be the timing of when the front arrives. If it moves through the region earlier in the day, the threat for strong storms will be minimal, but if the boundary passes through later in the day, the threat for strong storms will increase. By the second half of the weekend; however, the skies will clear and cooler more seasonable temperatures will be felt throughout the area. The seasonal temperatures and sunny skies will continue through the middle part of next week as high pressure slowly settles into the area. Expect daily highs to range from the mid to upper 60s as overnight lows fall between the 40s and lower 50s. In fact, some areas in and around the Allegheny Front could have overnight temperatures low enough to result in frost! This is the season, right?

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows look to range between 52-62 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Isolated mountain showers. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/storms. Highs near 80 degrees and dropping.

Sunday: Sunny, cool, and breezy. Highs in the mid-60s.

Monday-Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 70s.

