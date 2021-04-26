Dry and fairly warm straight through mid-week

Monday: Sunny skies and a little breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 67 (63-71)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 45 (41-49)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a lot warmer. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 81 (78-85), Low: 58 (56-61)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Hopefully everyone had a fantastic weekend as we now get set to roll into the last full week of April, crazy! The last couple of days certainly featured a wide range of weather conditions, with a brief bit of rain Saturday night being the most notable over the last 24 hours. Skies have been gradually clearing out ever since, and high pressure is settling overhead today which will give us lots of sunshine today. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60’s with slightly breezy conditions still around. Tonight will be a calm, beautiful and seasonal one with lows into the 40’s.

A major warm up kicks in tomorrow, as the cold front that crossed through yesterday will return north as a warm front. A surge of southerly warmth comes along with it, pushing high temperatures all the way into the lower 80’s on Tuesday. Moisture will also steady start to increase, producing cloud cover and very mild overnight conditions into Wednesday. We’re looking at the hottest day since early last fall through the middle of the week, as high temperatures will make a run into the middle and upper 80’s, with a lower 90-degree reading or two not out of the question to the south.

Wednesday night will also be extremely mild, with low temperatures likely not dropping out of the 60’s. All of this warmth builds up ahead of a slow-moving cold front that will impact the area Thursday into Friday. It doesn’t look like this front is going to be an absolute soaker by any means, but the chance for some rainfall is there. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday, with only isolated showers on Friday. The big change with this front will be the cool down we get behind it, as temperatures fall back into the upper 60’s by Friday. Another ridge of high pressure will create dry conditions next weekend, with another slight uptick into the 70’s.

Have a fantastic Monday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson