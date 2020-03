Drier weather to move in overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TODAY, A COLD FRONT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK ITS WAY EAST THROUGH THE EVENING, BRINGING SOME LIGHT SHOWERS TO PARTS OF THE REGION. TEMPERATURES HAVE HELD IN THE MID-60S TO NEAR 70 DEGREES DURING THE AFTERNOON, SO ALONG WITH SOME SPOTTY SHOWERS, THERE COULD EVEN BE A FEW RUMBLES OF THUNDER. IT COULD BE BREEZY AS THE COLD FRONT MOVES EAST. WINDS BEHIND THE FRONT WILL TURN NORTHWEST, SO SKIES WILL BECOME PARTLY CLOUDY TONIGHT AND AFTER DAYTIME HIGHS NEAR 70 DEGREES ONCE AGAIN, TEMPERATURES SHOULD DROP INTO THE 40S, WITH THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS SEEING A FEW 30S.

WEDNESDAY, A WEAK AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE BRINGS DRIER AND COOLER CONDITIONS TO THE REGION AND EVEN THOUGH DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 50S, THAT IS STILL A GOOD 10 DEGREES ABOVE AVERAGE. ON THURSDAY, THE WEATHER GETS SLIGHTLY WARMER, BUT REMAINS DRY, AS THE WIND BECOMES MORE SOUTHERLY AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING STORM SYSTEM. THE COLD FRONT ASSOCIATED WITH FRIDAY’S STORM SYSTEM WILL APPROACH AND MOVE THROUGH THE REGION, BRINGING A CHANCE FOR MORE SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY A THUNDERSHOWER. CHILLY AIR WILL BUILD BEHIND THE FRONT FRIDAY NIGHT AND INTO SATURDAY, WITH MORE WET WEATHER IN THE FORECAST FOR THE WEEKEND AND POTENTIALLY INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK. STAY TUNED TO WDVM WEATHER FOR FURTHER UPDATES TO AN EVERY CHANGING FORECAST. OVERALL, TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK, UNTIL LATER IN THE WEEKEND.

HERE IS YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS/THUNDERSHOWER, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE UPPER 30S TO MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MORNING RAIN SHOWERS THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS. SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!