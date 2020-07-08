Drier for now, watching coastal system and rainfall potential late week

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the AM, turning partly cloudy with PM spotty showers and storms, mainly to the north and west. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 91 (84-94)

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog likely. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, Low: 71 (66-73)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lots of dry time, but a stray storm is possible to the east. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, High: 90 (83-94), Low: 72 (67-75)

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated shower and storms, mainly to the east. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Low clouds didn’t let up much across the viewing area yesterday, only allowing for very brief peeks of sunshine for many, which was a bit of a relief for rain-starved areas. Despite the clouds, it still got into the 80’s, with 90’s in the more continuous sunshine, with lots of humidity. Storms were around as well, mainly to the north and west, though another storm tracked around the DC metro leading to more flooding issues in Montgomery County. Today, more sunshine is expected once the fog leaves us this morning, pushing us all back closer to 90 degrees. It will be slightly drier once again for most, but storms will pop up this afternoon, mostly to the west in the mountains and to the north over southern PA.

Under more warmth and humidity, patchy fog will get our Thursday started, but after that there will be lots of dry time under partly cloudy skies. The low near the Carolinas will start to push north during this time, potentially pushing a stray storm into our far eastern viewing area. This low will intensify, perhaps turning a bit tropical, overnight into Friday. For now, the bulk of the rainfall looks to stay closer to the coast, though a slight shift in track could change that and we’ll be keeping a close eye on that. Either way, isolated showers and storms will be possible for our eastern counties Friday, areas that certainly don’t need more rain after this week. We stay dry back to the west along the mountains.

On Saturday, the coastal low departs, but a cold front approaches from the west. This front will pass through in the afternoon, and with lots of moisture to work with showers and storms will fire up through the day. This will be the best chance of rain in the coming week, with everyone having a good shot at seeing rainfall. This front will eventually move east and stall near the Atlantic Coast, keeping isolated shower and storm chances in play Sunday and Monday with plenty of dry time in between. Tuesday high pressure builds in enough for completely dry conditions. No relief from the heat and humidity, and we’ll stay near 90 degrees each day, with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday folks, halfway to the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson