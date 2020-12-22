Despite windy conditions, warmer temperatures remain

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy with wet snow showers continuing over the western mountains, with more sunshine, no precipitation, and windy conditions to the east. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, High: 44 (38-47)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 26 (22-29)

Wednesday: Sunshine early, giving way to more clouds late in the day. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 45 (42-49), Low: 37 (34-40)

Christmas Eve: Cloudy and windy with rain, heavy at times. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 20’s.

Christmas Day: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

A brief round of rain showers pushed through before midnight last night, as the expected clipper system made its way to the east. Generally, it’s stayed damp but precipitation-free for most east of I-81 ever since. However, over the western mountains, wet snow showers are still ongoing, and are likely to make for a tricky early morning drive across Garrett, Grant, and Allegany Counties. Under strong northwesterly winds behind the clipper system, expect clouds and light snow showers to continue in these same spots most of the day. Elsewhere to the east, skies will finally clear out a little bit, but it’s still going to be a windy day. Conditions finally calm down tonight as high pressure settles in.

Wednesday will start out very sunny, and we’ll be back into the 40’s once again, very similar conditions to Monday and today as far as warmth goes. A much stronger storm system is going to be churning our direction however, and clouds will quickly be returning late in the day and into Wednesday night. Right now, it looks like we’ll stay dry into the start of Christmas Eve, but that won’t last long. Southerly winds will be kicking ahead of a very strong cold front, creating a large swath of steady, if not heavy rain that mainly falls into the afternoon and evening. Given melting snowpack and all the rain, flooding is not out of the question Christmas Eve. Along with that, like mentioned above, strong winds could knock down trees and power lines as well.

The front itself finally swings through overnight into Christmas morning, ending all of the rain but still leaving the mountains with some upslope snow showers as temperatures plummet. We’ll go from the 50’s Thursday afternoon all the way down to the 20’s Christmas morning, with wind chills likely in the single digits and teens. We stay rather cold throughout the entire holiday and into Saturday as well despite clearing skies, with highs in the 20’s and 30’s with lows into the teens. Temperatures moderate to end the holiday weekend with southerly winds returning. By next Monday, the next storm system will already come knocking, though this once again looks like a rain maker with any snow in the mountains only.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson