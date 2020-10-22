Dense fog lingers this morning, returns again tonight

Thursday: Areas of dense fog and clouds through mid-morning mainly to the east, turning mostly sunny. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 80 (76-83)

Thursday night: Clouds steadily return, areas of fog expected once again. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, Low: 58 (55-61)

Friday: AM clouds and fog, then turning partly cloudy. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 75 (72-79), Low: 56 (52-59)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly to the south across NOVA. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Overcast skies, with more clouds to the east. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Stubborn fog took some time to get out of here yesterday, but once it did it turned into a very warm and sunny late October day. We’re expecting a near repeat of the same conditions for your Thursday. Some areas of dense fog are scattered about Northern Virginia and Maryland early this morning, but this fog and low cloud cover should exit by mid-morning. Afterward highs will again reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s under mostly sunny skies. If you wanted to put money down on another foggy morning tomorrow, you’d be doing pretty well. Clouds and areas of fog will return by Friday morning, and another Dense Fog Advisory will likely be issued.

Heading toward the weekend, a shortwave disturbance will finally have enough to wear away at the ridge of high pressure that’s kept us so bone dry recently. The main effect from the cold front with this system will be the nice cool down, from the 70’s Friday and Saturday all the way down to the 50’s and 60’s by the end of the weekend. Trends with rainfall have held steady from yesterday, as this front is likely to lose all of its upward forcing as it arrives Saturday afternoon. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out, especially across NOVA, but outside of that there really won’t be any rain. In cooler air behind the departing front, and with easterly winds, Sunday is going to be a very cool and cloudy day to end the weekend.

Yet another storm system will approach for next week, this time with a low pressure center across the Great Lakes and another in the southern part of the country. Unfortunately for us, trends have also been holding steady since yesterday to where the bulk of the rain will be around these low pressure centers. Since we’ll be stuck in between, we can expect a fairly cloudy but dry Monday ahead of the front. Then, into Tuesday and Wednesday when the front passes, there will be scattered showers here and there, but it will still be mostly dry. After a very brief warm up yet again, temperatures drop to seasonal again behind this system.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson