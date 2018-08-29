David’s Wednesday I-270 Forecast 8/29/18

Happy Wednesday everyone! We’re continuing that stretch of heat and humidity that we’ve seen since Monday, but thankfully the end is in sight starting tomorrow!

Much like the past several mornings, you’re heading out on a mild and muggy morning with some fog setting up shop out west. By the afternoon we’re right back at it with that oppressive heat and humidity with more heat advisories in effect starting at noon. Our heat index looks to be right around what we saw yesterday so you know what to do to stay safe and cool.

A few isolated storms aren’t out of the question by the afternoon but the overwhelming majority of us will be dry… today. Tomorrow we’ll likely see some showers and storms by the late afternoon/evening as a cold front pushes through the area and starts to cool us down. It will take its time for areas closer to the DC metro so you still might be looking at another hot and humid day before cooler weather arrives. By Friday all of us should be feeling 10-15 degrees cooler by the afternoon under cloudy skies with some shower and storm chances. Unfortunately unsettled weather sticks around into the weekend with daily rain and storm chances into (and past) Labor Day with a boundary lingering nearby. It won’t be a washout but we’re not looking at a completely dry day anywhere in our extended forecast. What we are seeing is a return of warmer weather starting on Sunday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon pop-up storms. HOT with highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling closer to 100. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms by the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/storm chance. Cooler with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday (Labor Day): Mostly cloudy with some showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a shower chance. Highs in the mid 80s.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist David Dickson