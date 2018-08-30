David’s Thursday I-270 Forecast 8/30/18

Happy Thursday everyone! We’ve made it through the worst of that unbearable heat and humidity but it won’t be easy sailing into the holiday weekend.

The morning will feel very similar to the past couple days- mild and muggy with some isolated fog setting up. It’s the afternoon that we’ll start to see some changes as a cold front approaches the area. Our cooldown with it won’t be all at once as another hot and humid late morning and afternoon is expected, but less of it due to a wind shift and cloud cover. That will be enough to keep us out of heat advisories for today. Storms will begin to fire up after noon today and continue into the evening commute. The best coverage looks to be in NOVA where I can’t rule out a stronger storm or two with some gusty winds. That cold front will finally pass through overnight (potentially bringing a few showers/storms while we’re in bed) before stalling tomorrow. It will stay near our area and bring some unsettled weather for Friday and Saturday. What that means for us is daily rain chances under mainly cloudy skies with temperatures hanging in the low 80s. This front decays as a ridge builds in Sunday, lowering our rain chances but upticking that heat as we’ll be back in the upper 80s. Labor Day will be similar with enough heat and humidity to leave us with a chance for some scattered showers/storms, but you have a decent shot at staying dry. This pattern continues as we head back to work next week. Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms by the afternoon/evening. Not as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/storm chance. Cooler with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some showers and potentially a storm or two. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday (Labor Day): Mostly to partly cloudy with some showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance. Highs in the mid 80s.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist David Dickson