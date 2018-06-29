David's Friday I-270 Forecast 6/29/18 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

I-270 -

It’s finally Friday! The name of the game is 90+ degree heat from now into the forecastable future- including this weekend, Independence Day, and potentially all the way into next Friday. Take it easy and treat this heat wave like a marathon, not a sprint. Drink plenty of water and juices to stay hydrated, don’t overexert yourself outside, wear loose fitting clothing, and take breaks inside. Those tips are for you- but it’s also on us to look out for each other. Always remember to check the backseat for children and pets, bring pets inside, and check on the elderly several times to make sure we all get through this stretch of heat cool and safe.

I believe today and tomorrow will be tolerable (but still hot!) as our humidity levels will stay low enough. However, we’ll likely see heat index values over 100 Sunday into Monday as our humidity cranks up right when our high temperatures are in the mid 90s. This is due to high pressure at the surface heading offshore, adding to the surge of heat and humidity from the south. This will also introduce daily afternoon thunderstorm chances by Tuesday. These will be isolated and pop-up in the late afternoon/early evening- so watch for that sound of thunder if you’re cooling off at the pool. These showers will also be our only shot of (briefly) cooling off as no major pushes of cooler air are expected until potentially late next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Today: Sunny and getting hot. Highs near 90 degrees. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with manageable humidity. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. Very hot with highs in the mid 90s, feeling over 100.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling near and over 100.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers/storms by the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated chance of showers/storms. Highs near 90.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with an isolated chance of showers/storms. Highs near 90.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Meteorologist David Dickson