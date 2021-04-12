Daily chances for rain this week, Tuesday will be one exception

Monday: Partly cloudy through the morning with clouds returning and scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 67 (63-70)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, Low: 49 (47-53)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: N 4-8 mph, High: 63 (60-67), Low: 47 (45-50)

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our latest weekend certainly ended on a stormy note, as a line of thunderstorms developed along and just west of I-81 last evening. These dumped a fair amount of rain, which was added to early morning showers to start the day. Certainly this rain is much-needed, and we’re going to have more of the same later today. An upper level low remains anchored over the Northeast, and at the surface another cold front will be crossing through this afternoon. This will spark scattered showers and a few storms yet again, slowly tapering into the overnight hours. After high temperatures in the 60’s, will continue with mild overnight temperatures in the 50’s tonight.

Much of this week we’re going to remain under the influence of the upper level low mentioned above, which means continued chances of unsettled weather. Tuesday will be one brief exception though, with no minor disturbances swinging around this low. Still, expect mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures. Heading into Wednesday, the next shortwave piece of energy will be arriving, and recent model trends indicate another decent batch of showers by the afternoon. These showers are likely to continue into Thursday as this disturbance lingers a little while, but becoming lighter and lighter in nature as time rolls along.

Finally, the upper level winds get churning again by the end of the week, pushing the upper level trough out over the Atlantic. This will finally give us a fair amount of sunshine Friday, with temperatures warming up a little bit into the middle and upper 60’s. Despite finally clearing out the upper level low, Mother Nature isn’t cutting us too much slack as another shortwave piece of energy will drop out of the Great Lakes into the weekend. Saturday should still be dry, but it will be cloudy once again. Spotty showers are possible next Sunday, but we’ll have to see how this develops over time as we may be able to squeeze out another dry day to end the weekend.

Have a great Monday and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson