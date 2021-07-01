Cooling down to start the Fourth of July Weekend

A powerful cold front will head through our area this evening with occasional gusty winds, hail, and moderate rain. Overnight temperatures will be mild and muggy with a temperature range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. The National Weather Service continues the Flash Flood Watch into Friday morning, as some 1-3” of rain is possible creating some flooding of small streams and creeks along with urban flooding. The biggest change from this front will be a temperature change, as there will be a sharp decline in humidity heading into this holiday weekend. While the front will still linger just south and of the area into the holiday weekend and could still play a role, especially on Saturday with a few passing showers, the forecast for the holiday weekend has improved. By the 4th of July, it looks to be dry and partly cloudy and in general a decent day. Ridging to our north should keep us dry to start the beginning of next week, and we’ll be back into the lower 90’s with isolated storm chances by next Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with early evening storms and rain showers. Lows range from 62-72 degrees.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the 70s.

Fourth of July: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with isolated t-storms. Highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with isolated t-storms. Highs in the 80s.

