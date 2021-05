Cooler than normal temps hang around for a while along the I270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! THE WET WEATHER WILL MOVE OUT TONIGHT BEFORE ADDITIONAL SHOWERS MOVE ACROSS THE AREA SATURDAY MORNING AS THE SECOND COLD FRONT CROSSES THE AREA. OUR WEATHER IMPROVES RAPIDLY BY LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND OVERNIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO STAY CHILLY, IN THE UPPER 30S TO MID-40S. UNFORTUNATELY, A SECOND ROUND OF RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST FOR MOTHER`S DAY AHEAD OF ANOTHER COLD FRONT. SOME DECENT RAIN AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS SYSTEM, ESPECIALLY OVER FAR WESTERN MARYLAND, WHERE 1-2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING AND CARRYING INTO MONDAY.

BY MONDAY AFTERNOON, THE COLD FRONT WILL PASS OFF OUR COAST AND HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLIDE IN BEHIND THE FRONT MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT. THE THREAT FOR SEVERE WEATHER, ON MONDAY, IS MINIMAL AT THIS TIME, BUT THUNDERSHOWERS ARE NOT COMPLETELY NON-EXISTENT. WEDNESDAY, IS FORECAST TO BE DRY AS WELL, BUT MORE HIGH THIN CIRRUS CLOUDS ARE EXPECTED IN ADVANCE OF OUR NEXT RAINMAKER ON THURSDAY. TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK ARE FORECAST TO STAY ON THE COOL SIDE, WITH AFTERNOON HIGH IN THE 60S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MID-30S ALONG AND WEST OF THE ALLEGHANY FRONT, TO THE MID-40S ELSEWHERE.

TONIGHT: EARLY SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS RANGE FROM 38-47 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, PARTLY CLOUDY LATE. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MORNING SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH LATE SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND WEEKEND!