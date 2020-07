Cooler temperatures arrive Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! IT HAS BEEN A DRY DAY, BUT CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE THE NEXT 24 HOURS, AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE THE UPPER 60S TO THE MID-70S. THE COLD FRONT WILL DROP IN AND THEN STALL THROUGH PARTS OF THE AREA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, LEADING TO AN ACTIVE AND UNSETTLED PERIOD OF WEATHER FOR THE REGION. DEPENDING UPON WHERE THE FRONT SETS UP, WILL DEPEND UPON WHO SEES WHAT KIND OF WEATHER, BE IT BENIGN OR SEVERE. RIGHT NOW, THE CURRENT THINKING IS THAT CENTRAL VIRGINIA TO SOUTHERN MARYLAND STANDS THE HIGHEST CHANCE OF SEEING THE STRONGEST THUNDERSTORMS SINCE THAT REGION IS MOST LIKELY TO BE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE FRONT. TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO BE DEPENDENT ON THE LOCATION OF THE SURFACE BOUNDARY BUT OVERALL EXPECT SLIGHTLY COOLER DAYTIME HIGHS, WITH MOSTLY 80S AND LOTS OF CLOUDS AND SHOWERS AROUND.

ON SUNDAY, A SOUTH WIND WILL RETURN, ALLOWING FOR THE HUMIDITY TO MAKE A MAJOR RETURN ALONG WITH INCREASED CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA. SOME STORMS MAY BE STRONG TO SEVERE, WITH GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN THE MAIN THREATS. THE SUMMERLIKE WEATHER PATTERN LOOKS TO CONTINUE BEYOND THE WEEKEND AND INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK. NEXT WEEK, THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO WATCH THE TRACK OF ISAIAS, AS THIS TROPICAL SYSTEM MAY IMPACT THE AREA EARLY NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING. LOWS FROM 68-76 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: RAINY AND COOLER, WITH SOME STORMS, ESPECIALLY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO MID-80S.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED STORMS EACH AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THE REMNANTS OF A TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE AREA. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!