Cool, soggy pattern still likely for most of Memorial Day weekend

Thursday: Mostly sunny and not as humid, with a few more clouds late. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 83 (78-86)

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NNE 4-8 mph, Low: 62 (57-64)

Friday: Cloudy and dry through the AM, with PM rain and storms. Any storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, High: 75 (71-78), Low: 54 (49-56)

Saturday: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

As advertised, it was a very stormy afternoon across the area, with several severe thunderstorm warnings and eventual reports of wind damage and even small hail in Northern Virginia. Thankfully enough, all of this cleared out by midnight, and it’s been calm ever since. A weak cold front is crossing through and will settle to our south today, which will take away the humidity we’ve dealt with the last couple of days. Under plenty of sunshine we’ll reach the 80’s once again, but it’s going to be a very quiet and comfortable day. Clouds will steadily increase tonight though, with another storm system tracking along the stalled boundary to our south and heading our way.

Friday is going to start out fairly dry, but it won’t take long before a steady, soaking rain rolls in for the afternoon. With the center of this new low pressure center passing right over Northern Virginia, as well as plenty of moisture and fronts nearby, there will be some storms across the southern half of the viewing area. There is potential a few of these storms could be on the stronger side, so a Slight Risk for severe weather is in place across Northern Virginia. Any stronger storms will have gusty winds and heavy downpours. Rain looks to continue but it will begin to lighten up Friday night into Saturday.

Unfortunately, it looks like much of the holiday weekend will be unsettled and not exactly summer-like as we hit the unofficial start of summer. The latest storm system will get stuck right along the East Coast for Saturday and Sunday, keeping very cool and cloudy conditions locked in place. There will be occasional rain showers, but it won’t be a complete washout either day. By Memorial Day itself, lots of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures will be back in place, so we’ll at least squeeze out one good day before the holiday weekend is gone. Into next week, we’ll keep high pressure and quiet conditions around into the middle of the week. Under a fairly stagnant pattern, warmth will steadily return and so will some occasional isolated showers and storms by next Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday and enjoy the holiday weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson