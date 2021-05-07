Cool, soggy, and breezy with rounds of rain on tap

Friday: Cloudy, cool, and dry through the AM, with rain arriving around mid-day and continuing into the evening. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 61 (56-64)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with rain early, tapering to leftover showers. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 42 (39-45)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered AM showers, then turning breezy and staying chilly. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 60 (55-63), Low: 44 (39-46)

Mother’s Day: Cloudy with showers, a storm or two is also possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

In what will end up being the only time this week, we had a completely dry day across the viewing area yesterday. It was still a little cool, and we had clouds around, but it was still pretty decent out there. Clouds have continued to increase overnight, and walking out the door this morning you can feel the dampness in the air. Showers are approaching from the west, but we should have dry conditions through most of the morning. Along and west of I-81 will see rainfall first around mid-day, then this rain will very slowly move east through the rest of the afternoon. Chilly temperatures will stay in place with this soaking rain around, as highs will barely hit the lower 60’s. Steady rain tapers to showers overnight and temperatures cool into the upper 30’s in the mountains and lower 40’s in the valleys.

While tomorrow is going to be fairly dry for most of us, it’s still not going to be the nicest day out there. There will be clouds and some scattered showers around through the morning, especially to the west and across southern PA, but these will taper off into the afternoon. Temperatures will once again remain chilly, and a slightly breezy northwest wind is expected to kick up. After a brief bit of clearing through Saturday night, Mother’s Day isn’t looking much nicer, as another low moves in from the Ohio River Valley with more showers and a storm or two. Most of the rain Sunday will come from a warm front, before the low pivots overhead and pushes a cold front our way for Monday.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to start next week until the front pushes through Monday afternoon. That’s when we should finally see some drier weather, with mostly sunny skies Tuesday and partly cloudy skies Wednesday. There will be a “battle” of sorts going on between high pressure to our north and stormier weather to our south through the middle of the week, and after high pressure wins out early on it looks like unsettled weather will be back by next Thursday. Expect a return of scattered showers and cooler conditions once again late next week.

Have a great Friday and weekend and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson