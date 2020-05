Cool now, but the weekend starts the warmup

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS HAVE BEEN OBSERVED DURING PART OF THE DAY (MAINLY OVER CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND AREAS WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE) AND THIS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO TONIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 40S AND 50S. TOMORROW, THE STAGNANT STORM SYSTEM STARTS TO SLOWLY DRIFT NORTH AND EAST, WHICH WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASE IN RAIN CHANCES THROUGHOUT THE DAY, WITH THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL ARRIVING BY THURSDAY NIGHT AND GOING INTO FRIDAY. DAYTIME HIGHS WILL BE A COUPLE DEGREES WARMER THAN WEDNESDAY, BUT STILL BELOW AVERAGE. FRIDAY, FORECAST MODELS SHOW A BAND OF MODERATE RAIN LIFTING THROUGH NORTHERN VIRGINIA INTO MARYLAND FRIDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING BEFORE THE SLOW MOVING STORM MOVES EAST OF THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON. RAIN AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM 1-2” WITH A FEW LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS BY THE MOUNTAINS.

LONG-RANGE MODEL GUIDANCE IS NOW COMING TOGETHER AND AGREEING TO A GRADUALLY WARMER, MORE SEASONAL PATTERN HEADING THROUGHOUT THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND AND INTO NEXT WEEK. LATE SATURDAY, THE SLOW MOVING SYSTEM WILL DRIFT OFF THE COAST BUT EVEN ON SUNDAY STILL BE CLOSE ENOUGH TO HAVE CLOUDS OVER THE AREA. BEHIND THE SYSTEM, WARMER AND SUNNIER CONDITIONS LOOK TO PREVAIL FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S TO LOWER 50S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO MID-60S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY AND RAINY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

MEMORIAL DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!