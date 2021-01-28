Cold to end the week, chances of snowfall Sunday much higher

Thursday: Cloudy early, then clearing through the day. Expect very windy conditions with cold wind chills as well. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 35-40 mph, High: 33 (29-36), WC: 15-25 degrees

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and frigid. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Low: 18 (12-22), WC: 5-15 degrees

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and frigid. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, High: 31 (25-34), Low: 16 (10-19), WC: 0-20 degrees

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow likely. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Cloudy with a wintry mix, but mainly snow is expected. Rain will likely mix in with snow closer to the I-95 corridor. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with lingering AM snow showers. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

If I could add the famous picture and line from Game of Thrones here, I would no doubt because winter does finally feel like it’s here. A storm system is passing to our south, mostly staying just out of reach but still bringing some flurries across Virginia and southern MD. The bigger impact for us from this storm is the tightening pressure gradient it’s going to leave behind, increasing wind speeds even more today. We’ll see steady winds of 20-30 mph throughout the day, with gusts of 35-40 mph possible. Air temperatures will barely get above freezing, and that will lead to wind chills in the teens and lower 20’s today. It’s not all that rare to be this cold this time of year, but it’s a shock to the system after how relatively warm we’ve been all winter.

Some good news is that winds will reach their peak today and gradually calm down into the weekend. The bad news is that we’re not going to reach our coldest conditions until tonight and Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the teens both tonight and Friday night, and that will give us a wind chill factor in the single digits, if not right near zero. Air temperatures Friday afternoon will just barely hit 30 degrees, with wind chills in the teens. All in all, this will likely be our coldest stretch so far during this mild winter. Saturday both the wind and the cold will die down, but that is in advance of our next blast of wintry precipitation.

We’ve been watching the end of the weekend setup very closely, and at this point it’s basically a certainty that conditions are going to be turning messy Sunday-Monday. Given how cold we’re set to be over the next few days, along with a high pressure center nearby reinforcing that cold air and keeping it in place, model trends continue to support snow being the main precipitation type Sunday. Snow will continue to fall Sunday night and likely into Monday as well while temperatures stay below freezing. There’s still some uncertainty into Monday, as the possibility of rain mixing in with the snow is a little higher. However, trends are still favoring mostly snow, with the exception being locations along and east of I-95. Exact snowfall totals from this event are starting to come into view, but an exact breakdown by location is too difficult to pinpoint just yet. The probability of up to 6 inches of snow from Sunday to Tuesday morning is increasing however. High pressure returns with sunshine next Wednesday.

Stay warm out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson