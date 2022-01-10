Cold night across I-270, even colder Tuesday ahead

Good Monday! Mostly clear skies in for Monday night. There is a chance for Alleghenies, parts of Garett County could see light snow showers heading into the evening. An arctic high pressure builds in tonight through Tuesday in front of a strong cold front. As a result, we will see drier conditions and our temperatures dropping into our teens to upper 20’s. Gusty winds will continue through tonight as the front approaches. Winds will be dying down Tuesday morning as the high becomes more centered over the area. Daytime highs will max in the teens to the lower 20’s. Wind chills overnight will be in the single digits for most our the area, whereas the mountains could see highs in the single digits. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the mountains from 7 tonight until 10 A.M. tomorrow. However, our highs will gradually warm up late Tuesday into Wednesday as a southerly flow works its way into the area. Highs for our Wednesday will be closer to average temperatures in the mid 40’s. Dry conditions are expected throughout the rest of the week. By Thursday, high pressure will begin to break down across the area. This could bring in some precipitation west of the Allegheny Front. However, the rest of us will be mainly dry across the region. A low front will begin to move into the area and reach us by late Friday into early Saturday. This low has the potential to bring widespread wintry precipitation.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy skies with NW winds gusting between 20-25 mph with lows in the lower teens to lower 20’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with light NW winds highs in the upper 20’s with lows in the teens and lower 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with southerly winds with gusty winds between 18-20 mph. Highs are expected to be in the lower 40’s to lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

SATURDAY: AM chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30’s to lower the 40s with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the lower 20’s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the lower 20’s.

Have a great rest of your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward