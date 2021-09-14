Cold front to bring rain, clear out the haze on Wednesday

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with hazy skies as well. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 89 (84-92)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, still warm and muggy. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 68 (65-71)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 88 (84-92), Low: 69 (66-72)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Hazy skies certainly had their impact on the area yesterday as it looked fairly grey out there most of the time with filtered sunshine. It still ended up warm and muggy, but high temperatures managed to stay a few degrees cooler in the 80’s with all the haze. We’re looking at more of the same today, but first there’s plenty of fog to deal with through the early morning hours. This fog will clear out and then we’ll see that good mix of clouds and sun with more haze hovering about. The stalled front to our north is going to start moving north as a warm front, and the atmosphere higher up is primed for storm development. However, there isn’t going to be enough lift across the area to break the cap, so we’ll stay quiet and dry through tonight.

A cold front brings a bit of a change tomorrow, both in terms of the haze and our rain chances. Most of the day will stay dry, warm, and muggy as the front arrives, then we’ll finally have enough lift to break the cap and bring a line of storms through in the late afternoon and evening. All the built up moisture and heat will provide the chance for a few strong to severe storms, but the sun will be setting and we’ll lose daytime heating as the storms arrive which could weaken them. The front swinging through should also push most of the haze to the east, finally clearing the upper levels of the atmosphere out.

We’ll be watching the Atlantic toward the end of the week, with an area of low pressure likely to turn into a topical system just off the Carolina coastline. This storm doesn’t look to have a major impact on our area, but if it does develop we’re likely to see lots of clouds and spotty showers continuing Thursday through Saturday. This will also keep temperatures a lot cooler, possibly down into the 70’s while we continue to deal with plenty of humidity. An upper level trough will swing from west to east and push this possible tropical disturbance away toward the end of the weekend, with high pressure taking its place. Continued warmth and returning sunshine highlights the forecast into next week.

