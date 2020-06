Cold front brings relief from the high humidity this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! THIS AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS WILL ONCE AGAIN BE IN THE FORECAST, ALTHOUGH THE BIGGEST WEATHER THREAT IS GOING TO BE FLOODING. WITH YESTERDAY’S HEAVY RAINFALL AND THE POTENTIAL FOR MORE RAIN TODAY, A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE ARE UNTIL MIDNIGHT. ANY DAYTIME STORMS WILL DISSIPATE TONIGHT, YET IT WILL STILL BE HUMID THIS EVENING. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S TO LOWER AND MID-70S.

TOMORROW, A COLD FRONT SWEEPS PUSHES THROUGH OUR AREA AND OFF OUR COAST BY EARLY EVENING. NEW FORECAST MODELS ARE NOT OVERLY IMPRESSIVE WITH STORMS FOR MUCH OF OUR AREA TOMORROW, BUT IF ANY STORMS DO DEVELOP, THEY MOST LIKELY WILL IMPACT AREAS IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, ESPECIALLY AROUND I-66 AND POINTS SOUTH. THESE STORMS COULD POSE A SEVERE RISK, BUT SHOULD MOVE FAIRLY QUICKLY, SO THE FLOODING RISK LOOKS REDUCED. HIGHS WILL AGAIN BE NEAR 90 DEGREES UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND A WEST WIND. SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT, A CANADIAN HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM BUILDS IN, WITH MUCH DRIER AND SOMEWHAT COOLER AIR. LOWS SATURDAY NIGHT WILL BE IN THE 50S AND LOW 60S, WITH 50S ALMOST EVERYWHERE ON SUNDAY NIGHT. HIGHS SUNDAY WILL BE AROUND 80, AND THE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL BE MUCH, MUCH LOWER! NEXT WEEK STARTS OFF HIGH AND DRY, BUT THE REMNANTS OF “CRISTOBAL” COULD BRING RAIN CHANCES BACK TO THE AREA BY NEXT WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS EARLY EVENING, BEFORE BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 65-75.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: SUNNY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!