Cold conditions locked in place through Wednesday

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy yet again, with spotty snow showers over the mountains to the west and light rain showers spilling into the valleys to the east. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, High: 46 (42-49)

Tuesday night: Clearing skies and breezy with a few flurries early over the mountains. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph, Low: 28 (25-31)

Wednesday: Sunny, very chilly, and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 43 (39-47), Low: 26 (21-29)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Crystal clear blue skies made for a beautiful day yesterday, and it even warmed up pretty nicely to match. It still stayed a bit breezy though, but winds have calmed down some overnight. At the same time, a shortwave disturbance has pushed our direction, already creating an area of light precipitation across the mountains from southern PA into the eastern WV panhandle. Most of this is light rain, but conditions are cold enough to where some flakes could be mixing in. This disturbance will push a reinforcing cold front through today, causing winds to pick right back up for another windy day. These northwest winds will also enhance upslope flow over the mountains, creating an area of snow showers from Bedford County (PA) through Garrett and Allegany Counties and into WV.

The above mentioned areas could pick up anywhere from a trace to just short of an inch of snow by the end of the day, not enough to cause any big issues. But, it’ll be the first accumulating snowfall of the year for some. The rest of the viewing area to the east doesn’t have much to worry about outside of an increase in clouds and a few light rain showers just to the east of I-81. This disturbance heads out tonight and we’ll experience a sharp cool down tonight, as lows drop well into the 20’s. Wednesday will be the coldest day since very early this year, as highs will only hit the lower 40’s despite lots of sunshine and lows will again bottom out in the 20’s heading into Thursday.

High pressure heads off the East Coast, and we go from very chilly to very warm to end the week. Thursday we’ll be back in the 50’s, and then Friday and Saturday we’ll be back in the 60’s. A frontal boundary tries to head our way over the weekend, but the high will be strong enough to keep it mostly at bay. The only change we’ll experience over the weekend will be a gradual increase in cloud cover, with warm temperatures hanging on. With some uncertainty still in place, it does look like our next shot at any precipitation comes next Monday with some spotty showers as that front to the west finally starts nudging east.

Have a great Tuesday and enjoy the flakes if you see any!

Meteorologist Damon Matson