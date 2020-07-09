Coastal system looks to stay just east, watching closely through Thursday

Thursday: Some patchy fog/low clouds early, then turning partly cloudy with a stray storm to the far northern or far eastern viewing area. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 93 (86-95)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible along the western shore of Maryland. Winds: E 4-8 mph, Low: 72 (67-75)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and very muggy with isolated showers and storms, mainly confined to the east. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 88 (82-91), Low: 73 (68-76)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

We were right back to it yesterday with the heat and humidity. Sunshine stayed mixed with clouds and our temperatures were able to jump back into the lower 90’s in most locations. Shower and storm activity remained limited, with the bulk of the activity to the north in Pennsylvania. Today looks like another hot and dry one, as high pressure over the Northeast will eliminate most of the ingredients for storms to fire. A stray storm cannot be ruled out in southern Pennsylvania given the hot and humid environment, and also in the western shore of Maryland, which will be near the approaching coastal low.

Speaking of the coastal low, it has started emerging off of the North Carolina coast as of this morning. Latest data does indicate this system will continue to get its act together, and it could still develop tropical characteristics enough to potentially become Tropical Storm Fay. What’s still a bit of a question is its track. Most data this morning points to the storm’s center hugging the coastline straight into the Northeast, keeping most of the rainfall along its eastern flank and away from our region. A few model solutions push the heaviest rainfall a bit further inland, but right now it looks like the eastern shore of Maryland gets soaked on Friday, with just isolated showers and lots of clouds across the 4 State Region. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on this.

Once this low departs, we turn our attention west where a cold front will be approaching for Saturday. For the first time in a while this is the first decent front to pass through, and showers and storms should be spread about the area with good coverage most of Saturday. We catch some drier conditions Sunday, but the upper level part of this system lingers around into Monday. This means a renewed chance for scattered showers and storms to start the week, before high pressure takes over and we have lots of sunshine next Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite the fronts and rainfall, we continue to stay hot and humid for the most part, with lots of 90’s for highs and 70’s for lows each day and night.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson