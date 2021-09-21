Cloudy with rain on the way as summer ends

Tuesday: Fairly cloudy and dry for most, with showers likely over the mountains, especially late. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, High: 77 (73-80)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with scattered showers, steadier rain possible over the mountains. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, Low: 66 (62-69)

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy at times with rain late, becoming steady into the overnight. Winds: SE 10-20 mph, High: 76 (72-79), Low: 63 (59-65)

Thursday: Cloudy with AM rain and showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Grey skies finally kept us out of the 80’s yesterday afternoon for the first time in a while, but it certainly did look a little gloomy out there as the sun went down. It looks like we’re in for more of the same today, as the first of two disturbances rolls in. Ironically enough, today’s rain and cloud-maker will be what was the remnants of Nicholas, as it gets pulled north ahead of a very strong cold front that arrives tomorrow. We’ll stay very cloudy and most of us will stay dry, but showers are expected to roll in over the mountains, and this will turn to a steady rain overnight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect across the Blue Ridge Mountains of VA and WV for tonight, but the rest of the area is in the clear for now.

We are watching for the threat of heavy rainfall tomorrow though, as the combination of ample moisture and strong lift along the incoming cold front will create plenty of steady rain. We’ll start out the first day of fall tomorrow with scattered showers, mainly west of I-81. As we head into the late afternoon and evening, these showers will turn to steady rain with the front arriving. It looks like the prime time for the heaviest rain will take place Wednesday night into Thursday morning, though there is still a bit of disagreement with the models that could keep heavier rain around a bit longer. Either way, things will start winding down through the day on Thursday, but we’ll have to continue to watch the threat for flooding until it starts drying out.

While all this rain is moving through, it’s going to get quite breezy as much cooler and drier air moves in quickly behind this storm system. High temperatures will only manage to top out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with lows down into the 40’s and lower 50’s by Friday. The first weekend of fall will be a classic beauty to kick off the new season, with Canadian high pressure providing us with lots of sunshine, crisp air, and little to worry about.

Have a great Tuesday and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson