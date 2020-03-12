Cloudy skies across the I-270 region Thursday

We may see a bit of sunshine during the afternoon on Friday as the cold front pushes through during the morning.

We are expecting to see clouds over your Thursday with a few breaks from time to time. These few breaks will help temperatures to rise into the 60’s across the area. Areas that see more sunshine have a higher probability of seeing upper 60’s and maybe a lower 70 for your day today. If you do not happen to see those warm temperatures, no worries, we have another chance to see them on Friday after a few morning rain showers.

Rain comes overnight tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday. A leftover shower may impact your commute, but most of the downpours will be out of here before you head out to work. Light to moderate rain isn’t out of the question for the morning hours, but clouds will gradually clear as we head into Friday afternoon with highs rising into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s! Colder air will come in for the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures, however, will drop towards the average.

With temperatures tapering down towards the average on Saturday, we may see a few cold showers overnight into Sunday. Thankfully, temperatures will generally remain above freezing. The possibility of wintry precipitation is low, except for the higher mountains out to the west. They may see some light accumulation, but it will not be anything to write home about. We will, however, have to watch the low temperatures for any frosty conditions that may arrive, especially Sunday night into Monday with lows near the freezing point. If we see anything here in the valley, it will be generally light and shouldn’t cause too many problems even though the growing season is just getting underway as buds are starting to bust around the area.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few breaks during the day with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-15 mph.

Thursday night: Overcast skies with showers likely after midnight. A few heavier showers may see up to a half-inch of rain. Most of us will see around a quarter of an inch of rain or so. Lows will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies as showers move out of the region during the early morning hours. The sun will break out during the afternoon sending high temperatures into the 60’s and 70’s.

Saturday: Broken skies with a chance of late afternoon and early morning showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures as highs will rise only into the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Broken clouds with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Look to see lesser clouds in the skies with high temperatures warming into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen