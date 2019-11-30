Cloudy Saturday with a rainy Sunday

A cold rain for most, but the Blue Ridge Mountains could see light icing if temperatures fall below freezing.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Garrett, Bedford, and Somerset County Saturday night into Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Adams, Franklin, Fulton, Allegany, Mineral, and Western Grant Counties Saturday night into Sunday. Freezing rain will impact these areas with impacts ranging from a quarter to a half-inch of ice in regions located in the warning. In the advisory, we could see up to a quarter of an inch of freezing rain.

The rest of the region will see a slight mix Saturday night before switching to mostly rain during the day on Sunday. The DC metro area will mainly see just rain overnight and Sunday. Stay tuned to WDVM for the latest weather information.

Expect rain on Sunday with a slight mixing on Monday. Monday’s little mixture of wintry precipitation will have less impact than what we will see Saturday night into Sunday. After Monday, we break out into sunshine and clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will generally rise as we head towards Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a wintry mix possible late. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 3-7 mph.

Saturday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain possible. Freezing rain may cause travel and power disruption in affected areas as lows are to fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s within these areas. Lows elsewhere are to be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10.

Sunday: A morning mix will transition into all rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: A slight wintery mix possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Looking at a mix of clouds with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen