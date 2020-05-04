Clouds to increase Tuesday

Monday will be a picture-perfect day with plenty of sunshine!

Plentiful sunshine for Monday. Clouds will build Tuesday with a chance of rain to come late in the day. A slightly better chance of rain comes Wednesday.

While the past few rainmakers have been substantial in the amount of rainfall produced, models this go around show amounts less than an inch. This week in total should see at least a quarter of an inch of rain with some areas seeing up to three-quarters. Temperatures will stay below the average for this time of year.

While highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s Monday, but temperatures will drop down the mercury as we head into the week with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Rain will move in again and send temperatures down into the 30’s Saturday morning. Saturday may only top out into the upper 50’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30.

Monday night: A few clouds will increase overnight. Lows will fall into the 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a shower late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Plan for a shower with mainly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: Clouds will linger across the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen