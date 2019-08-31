Clouds to increase this afternoon and evening across the I-270 region

Showers Saturday should stay to the south and west of our area.

A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday will turn into mainly cloudy skies on Sunday. We may see a shower or two over the weekend but otherwise, dry across the region. Labor Day activities are a go but know a pop-up thundershower is possible. Keep your WDVM Wx app with you as you head about this holiday weekend.

As we head to work on Tuesday, we may see a little bit of sun before the arrival of a cold front Wednesday. We may see an isolated to scattered thundershower from that. Temperatures for the middle part of the week will approach the 90-degree mark before the potential storm begins to build in the late week into next weekend.

The effects for Dorian may enter into parts of the viewing area late Thursday and Friday with next weekend possibly being slightly wet along the eastern shore. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with clouds building throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of morning drizzle. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Looking for mostly cloudy skies with an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Labor Day: Skies will break for the holiday, but we have an off chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Back to work calls for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Prepare for partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few locations getting into the 90’s.

Thursday: Clouds building as Dorian draws closer to the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s with a few locations in the upper 70’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a good holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen