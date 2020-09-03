Clouds help lower severe chances, but stronger storms still expected

Thursday: Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun into the PM, mainly SE. Scattered showers and storms developing, with severe storms possible, mainly SE. Main threats are heavy rain and damaging winds, a tornado cannot be ruled out. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 87 (83-91)

Thursday night: Leftover rain and storms early, then clearing skies. Areas of patchy fog possible are also possible by morning. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 68 (64-71)

Friday: Patchy fog early, then partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 85 (81-88), Low: 57 (52-60)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s and lows will be in the 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

We got a little taste of severe activity yesterday, as a fast-moving line of storms passed through in the evening, creating a few wind reports across our eastern counties. Today severe weather is looking more likely, as a lot of moisture is in place and we have forcing out ahead of a second, stronger cold front that’s heading our way. There are some limiting factors in play though. There’s already rain falling across southern WV early this morning, and while it may not rain here until the afternoon, clouds are going to be around and tough to break up. Without ample sunshine, instability will be tough to build up, capping severe potential for most.

That being said, one area that likely will see some clearing and have the best shot at severe weather is near the DC metro. This includes Loudoun, Fairfax, and Montgomery Counties, as a few hours of clearing will heat things up into the mid-afternoon, with storms building and arriving from the late afternoon onward. Any severe storms will have some heavy rain, but the main threat will be damaging winds. While the chance for a tornado isn’t zero, at this point the ingredients aren’t really lining up so this threat is low. All rain and storm activity will quickly head east and wrap up through the first half of the night, with drier and breezy conditions around on Friday.

Beyond today, the forecast is looking beautiful. Canadian high pressure arrives Saturday, providing us with lots of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity straight through the holiday weekend. A few more clouds arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak frontal boundary wears away at the ridge of high pressure a bit, but overall we’re looking to stay dry straight into the middle of next week.

Keep an eye to the sky and have a great Thursday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson