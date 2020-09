Clouds hang around overnight and temps stay steady

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! THE REMAINDER OF THE DAY WILL REMAIN CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY AS THE REMNANTS OF BETA PASS THROUGH THE CAROLINAS. THE LIGHT RAIN AND DRIZZLE ACROSS SOUTHERN VIRGINIA WILL SLOWLY MOVE NORTH HEADING INTO THIS EVENING, WHERE THE BEST CHANCE FOR RAIN WILL BE. RAIN AMOUNTS STILL LOOK TO BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE, WITH MOST AREAS SEEING LESS THAN HALF AN INCH OF RAIN.

STARTING OFF THE WEEKEND, SATURDAY WILL GENERALLY BE QUIET; WITH PERHAPS A FEW LINGERING SHOWERS ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. OTHERWISE, WE’LL SEE SOME SUNSHINE DURING THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES SATURDAY RETURN TO THE MID-70S AREA-WIDE AND WITH CLOUDS PERHAPS LINGERING INTO SATURDAY NIGHT, OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE IN THE LOW 60S ONCE AGAIN UNDER A SOUTHERLY BREEZE. OUR WEATHER SUNDAY WILL CONTINUE TO BE DRY, AS HIGH PRESSURE REMAINS IN CONTROL OVER THE REGION. WARMER TEMPERATURES ARE ALSO EXPECTED SUNDAY, PERHAPS REACHING INTO THE LOW 80S. HEADING INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK THERE WILL BE TWO COLD FRONTS TO MOVE THROUGH OUR AREA. THE FIRST LOOKS TO BE OVERNIGHT SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY, WITH A MUCH STRONGER FRONT LATE TUESDAY. COOLER AIR WILL START TO ARRIVE BY MID-LATE WEEK AS IT WILL FEEL LIKE AUTUMN AGAIN.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY LIGHT SHOWERS DEVELOPING. LOWS RANGE FROM XX-XX DEGREES.

SATURDAY: LIGHT SHOWERS EARLY WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

MONDAY: SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE UPPER70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW70S.

THURSDAY: EARLY CLOUDS WITH SUNSHINE DEVELOPING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOL. HIGHS IN THE 60’S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!