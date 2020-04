Clouds give way to clearing skies and chilly temps overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- GOOD TUESDAY! A STORM ACROSS THE SOUTHERN U.S. WILL CONTINUE TO BRING MORE CLOUDS TO OUR AREA; MEANWHILE SHOWERS OUT AHEAD OF THE STORM WILL SLOWLY ADVANCE INTO OUR BACKYARD, THOUGH IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME FOR SHOWERS TO REACH THE GROUND. RAIN AMOUNTS WILL BE LIGHT OVERALL, NOT REACHING MORE THAN A THIRD OF AN INCH ANYWHERE IN THE REGION. IN ADDITION TO THE RAIN SHOWERS, THERE MAY BE ENOUGH COLD AIR FOR SNOW SHOWERS AT THE HIGHER MOUNTAIN PEAKS, BUT GENERALLY, NO WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE NECESSARY. LOWS TONIGHT WILL BE IN THE 30S TO NEAR 40S. SHOWERS WILL COME TO AN END WEDNESDAY MORNING AS THE STORM SYSTEM HEADS OUT TO SEA, BUT LINGERING ENERGY DROPPING IN FROM THE NORTH COULD BRING A FEW MORE SHOWERS TO PARTS OF OUR AREA LATE IN THE DAY WEDNESDAY, ESPECIALLY NEAR AND WEST OF I-81. DAYTIME HIGHS WEDNESDAY WILL ALSO BE IN THE 50S.

SUNSHINE RETURNS IN FULL ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS INTO THE NORTHEAST. CLEARING SKIES SHOULD ALLOW TEMPS TO DROP INTO THE 30S WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND SUNSHINE THURSDAY WILL HELP TEMPS REBOUND TO NEAR 60 DEGREES. THE WEATHER STAYS DRY AND MOSTLY CLEAR THROUGH THE END OF THE WORK WEEK, WITH TEMPS AGAIN MOSTLY IN THE 60S DURING THE DAYLIGHT HOURS AND 30S TO LOW 40S OVERNIGHT. OVER THE WEEKEND, PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND DRY WEATHER IS IN THE FORECAST FOR MUCH OF SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, BUT A COLD FRONT WILL LIKELY BRING SOME VERY LIGHT SHOWERS BACK TO THE AREA SUNDAY NIGHT BEFORE QUICKLY CLEARING EARLY MONDAY. THE NEXT SIGNIFICANT RAIN ACCUMULATION LOOKS TO ARRIVE LATE WEDNESDAY AND INTO THURSDAY OF NEXT WEEK.