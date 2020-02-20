Clouds from a storm system to the south of the I-270 corridor

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a mere chance of flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a flurry. Clouds will generally clear overnight into Friday morning. Lows will be in the teens and 20’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will gust up to 20 mph.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s with a chance of rain.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

