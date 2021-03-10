Clouds come and go, showers not expected until Thursday night

Wednesday: Sunshine through the morning before clouds return in the afternoon. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 72 (68-75)

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 49 (46-52)

Thursday: Mostly sunny through the morning, clouds return through the afternoon once again with breezy conditions. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, High: 74 (71-78), Low: 52 (50-55)

Friday: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

For the first time this calendar year, we saw some locations hit the 70’s including Leesburg, Germantown, and Frederick to name a few. It was a very warm and beautiful day no matter where you were though, one to get out and enjoy for sure. The fun doesn’t stop today, as clouds from last night’s backdoor front will mix out to more sunshine this morning. After starting in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, just about everyone should jump up into the 70’s this time around. Clouds will continue to come and go, with more returning for a time once again tonight. A few temperatures records could begin to be set tonight, as overnight lows will stay very warm in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Records could keep falling on Thursday as the warmth peaks with strong southwest flow around the departing Atlantic Coast high pressure. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70’s for most, with the potential for central Virginia maybe even seeing an 80 degree reading under partly cloudy skies. Of course, all this warmth does have to come to an end, and that begins with a weakening cold front dragging through Thursday night into Friday. The combination of lots of dry air at the surface, winds coming down off the mountains, and the weakening front will make any rain showers rather sparse and very light. Either way, the chance for rain will begin Thursday night and continue through most of the day Friday.

Behind the front, cold air advection will begin, and temperatures will finally fall back closer to normal. This will give us lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s Friday night, with highs back in the 40’s and 50’s on Saturday. The weekend is looking dry as high pressure drops down from Canada as a new storm system and trough of low pressure begins to build across the southern part of the country. This system will start to show itself around the 4 State Region on Monday, with isolated showers and clouds returning to the picture while we stay seasonally cool. The better chance of rain looks to arrive next Tuesday with scattered showers.

Open up those windows and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson