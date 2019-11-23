Clouds building into the I-270 region Saturday

Clouds will build in this Saturday as a system will bring rainfall to the area. Generally, we will see a quarter to a half-inch of rain with a few outliers up to three-quarters. This event looks to see mainly rainfall for most of us, but a close eye will be needed Saturday night into Sunday morning in higher elevations where we could see slight mixing.

Future Tracker suggests 1-2 inches of snow in the highest elevations in Garrett County, but for us in the higher elevations at the base of the mountains, or in surrounding counties will generally see less than an inch, a dusting at most. With the mix of rain, most surfaces will not be cold enough for wintery weather to stick but take care, especially Sunday morning, as you step outside in those higher hills westward.

Sunday will clear out partly, but strong winds during the day will likely bring a clear and crisp night about the region. Winds may gust up to 30 mph Sunday morning and afternoon. These blustery winds will, again, lessen the chance of any wintery precipitation sticking to the areas westward. Watch out for high winds if you make out a Sunday afternoon drive.

Sunnier skies will be in as we head into the workweek as temperatures bounce back into the 50’s and 60’s! However, this will bring up another system to the area, which may make Thanksgiving travel slightly less than ideal with rain Wednesday, but cooling off quite a bit for Turkey Day with highs in the 40’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers during the afternoon. Showers will become likely this evening and overnight. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Rain likely with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight mixing of wintry precipitation in the highest mountains west. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for Saturday night with winds turning calm.

Sunday: Cloudy skies to start with a leftover sprinkle or a leftover snow shower for the high mountains west. Mountain snowfall will range from 1-2 inches in the higher elevations in Garrett County, but most of us at the base of the ski lands regions will generally see a slight dusting, less than an inch, if anything. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a flurry flying around the valley early Sunday morning. Highs will eventually climb into the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Watch for mainly cloudy skies along with some rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Clouds generally clearing with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly clear with highs only in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen