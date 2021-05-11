Clouds around today, more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday

Tuesday: Early clouds then turning breezy with gradual clearing and spotty showers possible this afternoon. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 65 (61-68)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and getting chilly. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, Low: 40 (33-42)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly breezy. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph, High: 66 (63-70), Low: 41 (32-44)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

We may have had a little bit of a chilly start to the day, but for the most part yesterday turned out beautiful by the late afternoon. Clouds have since returned overnight, and it’s going to be fairly cloudy to get things started today. We’ll gradually clear out with winds picking up out of the northwest once again this afternoon. It once again won’t be the warmest out there, but still not too bad in the 60’s. With a weak disturbance passing by just north of us, a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most of us will stay completely dry. A Freeze Watch is in effect across the Allegheny Highlands tonight, as temperatures will drop down a good bit under clearing skies tonight.

Tomorrow is going to turn out pretty beautiful, with plenty of sunshine in store as high pressure settles in. It will still be a little bit breezy and it will feel cool in the shade, but otherwise we have no worries with Wednesday’s forecast. Thursday looks to bring more of the same, with temperatures ever so slowly getting back toward 70 degrees. High pressure will start to break down and slide off the East Coast toward the weekend, allowing for more clouds to start filtering in on Friday and hanging around into Saturday and Sunday too.

For the most part, drier conditions will continue to prevail, but weak disturbances will have an easier time pushing into the area with high pressure starting to fall apart. That being said, spotty showers will be possible each afternoon from Friday to Sunday, with slightly better rain chances with each passing day. By the start of next week, a much more expansive storm system will finally approach from the center of the country, with a warm front nudging in next Monday. Expect isolated showers with slightly warmer conditions continuing to start the new week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson