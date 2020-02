Chilly, but not as windy this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! TONIGHT WILL BE BREEZY WITH SUSTAINED NORTHWEST WINDS IN THE 15-25 MPH RANGE AND A FEW HIGHER OCCASIONAL WIND GUSTS. EVEN THOUGH IT WILL BE BREEZY, THE TEMPERATURES WILL TAKE A TUMBLE, DROPPING TO AND STAYING IN THE 20S.

THE WEEKEND OUTLOOK LOOKS TO BE A TYPICAL FEBRUARY WEEKEND, WITH MOSTLY DRY CONDITIONS. THE ONE EXCEPTION WOULD BE A FEW MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS/FLURRIES SATURDAY, BUT LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED DURING THIS TIME. WARMER WEATHER RETURNS FOR THE FIRST PART OF NEXT WEEK, WITH RAIN SHOWERS FOR MONDAY. MID-WEEK, HIGH PRESSURE MOVES INTO THE AREA AND WE STAY DRY UNTIL THE NEXT WEATHER MAKER ARRIVES ON THURSDAY. THE THURSDAY SYSTEM HAS MUCH COLDER AIR BEHIND IT, SO AFTER MUCH OF THE WEEK SEEING HIGH TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM THE MID-40S TO THE MID-50S, THE COLDEST AIR-MASS WILL MOVE IN TOWARD THE END OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. LOWS: 23-28. WEST WINDS AT 10 TO 15 MPH. GUSTS MAY REACH 30 MPH.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING LATE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 50.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

THURSDAY: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. MILDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOWER 50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND TURNING MUCH COLDER. HIGHS AROUND FREEZING.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!