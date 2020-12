Chilled sunshine and very breezy on Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A QUICK MOVING SYSTEM WILL PASS OVERHEAD TONIGHT, BRINGING SOME BRISK CONDITIONS THIS EVENING, AS TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO DROP INTO THE 20S. TUESDAY WILL BE ANOTHER BRISK AND CHILLY DAY AS HIGH TEMPERATURES PEAK IN THE MID-40S AND WINDS GUST TO AROUND 25 MPH, KEEPING WIND CHILL VALUES IN THE MID-30S. THE COLD TEMPS WILL CONTINUE TUESDAY NIGHT, BUT WITH DIMINISHING WINDS. WEDNESDAY WILL CONTINUE TO BE DRY, BUT NOT QUITE AS COLD.

BY THE END OF THE WEEK, WINDS WILL BECOME MORE SOUTHERLY; INDUCING A BRIEF WARMING TREND ACROSS THE REGION INTO THE WEEKEND. OVERALL, DAYTIME HIGHS WILL RANGE IN THE LOW TO MID-50S WITH MID-40S WEST OF I-81 AND ALONG THE SPINE OF THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS.

OVER THE WEEKEND, A COLD FRONT WILL DELIVER A PERIOD OF LIGHT SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

SATURDAY INTO EARLY SUNDAY, BEFORE THE SKIES, BEGIN TO CLEAR SUNDAY AFTERNOON AS THE FRONT CONTINUES TO MOVE OFFSHORE. COLDER AIR WILL ONCE AGAIN BE WITH US HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF UPSLOPE SNOW SUNDAY INTO MONDAY.

Here is today’s almanac! We’re starting off the week very chilly, but some moderation in temperature is expected late week and heading into the weekend. – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, COLD AND BREEZY. LOWS RANGE FROM 25-30 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH POSSIBLE MOUNTAIN SNOW FLURRY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND NOT AS COLD. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY AGAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!