Chances for a wintry mix much of this week after today

Monday: Chilly sunshine early, with more clouds possible late this afternoon. Winds: L&V, High: 35 (30-39)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rain/snow showers arriving late. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, Low: 28 (25-32)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rain/snow showers possible, mostly rain by the PM. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 45 (40-48), Low: 27 (24-30)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered PM rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a wintry mix, with more snow possible to the north. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated AM rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Cloudy with a wintry mix returning. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Snow showers made for a pretty scene across parts of the area yesterday, but thankfully it wasn’t enough to cause any major issues. Skies cleared out overnight and we’re starting out this Monday morning with a little taste of the bitter cold that’s been over the Upper Midwest. Temperatures are down into the teens and lower 20’s, and we’ll stay chilly through the day. Sunshine is also going to be with us through these brisk conditions, but clouds start to return tonight and once that happens don’t expect to see much clear sky the rest of the week. Each and every day carries a chance of precipitation, as a very stormy pattern for the rest of the week begins.

Light rain/snow showers move in for the start of our Tuesday morning, but these will be extremely isolated in nature. Snow will be more possible to the north and west, while rain is more possible to the south and east. Throughout the week, this will be the general trend in terms of likely precipitation types across the area with each system, changing at times depending on current conditions. This first round of light precipitation heads out Tuesday afternoon, and then we’ll have dry conditions overnight into Wednesday. A little more potent system arrives Wednesday night, with snow to start out into Thursday morning.

Thursday’s system will be the first that could produce at least a few inches of snow accumulation, but the big question is where exactly the mixing line sets up. Any areas that see more of a mix or just rain will likely not see snow accumulate, but areas with mainly snow could have some tricky conditions on the roads. This wintry mix continues and then eventually tapers off Friday morning. Heading into Valentine’s weekend, another dose of cold, more arctic air is likely to head our way, as overnight lows fall back into the teens with highs in the 30’s. Saturday actually doesn’t look too unsettled outside of some isolated snow showers, but it doesn’t last too long. There are indications of another pretty potent storm bringing more snow and mixed precipitation Saturday night through Sunday. Given how much data has fluctuated lately and being this is a week out, it’s something to just keep an eye on for now.

Have a great Monday and stay warm!

Meteorologist Damon Matson