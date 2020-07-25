Chance of rain may impact our temperatures

Sunny and warm for the weekend, but a front will come Tuesday changing temperatures for the end of July.

The weekend is looking great with plenty of sunshine intermixed with a few clouds. Temperatures Saturday seem to be the favorite of the two days as high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 90’s. Sunday, on the other hand, will rise into the mid to upper 90’s. This warming trend will continue into Monday. Heat index values, though, should remain below 100-degrees.

As we approach Tuesday, a cold front will pass us from the west. Showers and storms are possible with this potentially stronger front than we haven’t seen in the past several weeks. While it is questionable still to determine the strength of winds on Tuesday, temperatures trend down closer to average, if not below the average, to finish out July and to start early August on a pleasant note.

Climate models suggest while we see this return to average to begin the month of August, there is still the potential to see another heatwave or two with temperatures above the average as we head later into the summer and the first of fall.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a light south wind. Lows will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 90’s. Heat indices should stay below 100 degrees.

Monday: Hot temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Watch for an isolated thundershower, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Prepping for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: A possible shower with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen