Calm winds make us feel warmer along the I-270

Morning temperatures were cooler this morning, but without the wind, it makes for a warmer feeling.

Sunny skies on Tuesday with temperatures similar to Monday, but we will feel up to 10-20 degrees warmer as the winds have finally settled down across the region. We will see another chilly night with teens and 20’s across the area with calm winds. Watch for the possibility of fog or freezing fog Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 40’s Wednesday.

High pressure will swing around returning us to southerly flow Thursday. This positioning of high-pressure will help the area warm up into the middle 40’s late week. It will also draw up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

We are tracking a system for the weekend. A cold front will take moisture from Thursday and Friday, creating more could cover on Friday into Saturday. As the front passes, we have the change for wintery precipitation Saturday into early Sunday. The weather will start as a snow/sleet mix before switching to all rain during the afternoon. Moisture left Saturday night into Sunday will create a snow shower or two, along with a few flurries for Sunday morning.

Temperature, track, and timing will be the three T’s that we will monitor closely as the system draws near. Be sure to stay tuned to WDVM 25 Weather for the latest!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: A passing cloud or two, otherwise, mainly clear. Lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s. Winds will be calm.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Partly sunny skies as clouds increase into the region. A shower may come late Friday into Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. A wintry mix is possible in the morning hours with a mix of rain and sleet. Sleet will transition to all rain during the afternoon, but temperatures lowering overnight into Sunday may cause the rain to change to snow overnight into Sunday. Highs will be in the 40’s while lows Saturday morning and Saturday night to be just above freezing.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies as clouds decrease with a few leftover snow flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen