Breezy conditions across the I-270 corridor on Sunday

Winds gusting up to 25 mph will send wind chill factors into the 30's.

A few clouds will linger about as we head into the first part of the week. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40’s as we head until Tuesday and Wednesday. A small passage of air will arrive clearing us out to sunnier skies with just a bit more nip in the air, but we will be closer to average.

As we head into the workweek, it will be rather quiet here in the local area. With 30’s in the morning and 40’s in the afternoon, temperatures will be slightly above average for this time of year.

A few more clouds will clear out Wednesday and Thursday, sending lows Wednesday morning onward into the 20’s. Highs will remain in the 40’s. A few clouds will enter into the region late week into the weekend, but we are still working on what, in particular, it will bring to the area. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: A mix of clouds with lows falling into the 30’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Monday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Watch for a few lesser clouds with a bit more sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Skies will turn mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Clouds will increase with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday: Anticipating a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen